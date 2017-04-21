× Hearings Scheduled for Cedar Bridge Arson Suspects

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – The next court appearances have been set for two teens accused of setting Madison County’s Cedar Bridge on fire.

The iconic covered bridge burned Saturday morning. Tuesday afternoon, officials arrested 17-year-old Alex Hoff in the case. He has been charged with arson.

Wednesday, 18-year-old Joel Davis was arrested and charged with arson.

Channel 13 spoke with Hoff on scene the Saturday morning the bridge burned, before he and Davis had been identified as suspects.

13RAW: Arson suspect Alex Hoff talks about Cedar Bridge destruction

According to the criminal complaint against Hoff he was caught on security cameras purchasing a gas can hours before the fire that was later found disposed of near Cedar Bridge.

According to online court records Hoff and Davis are scheduled to be in court again on April 24th. It will be Hoff’s initial appearance and Davis’ preliminary hearing.