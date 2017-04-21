Iowa Lawmakers Running Out of Time to Expand Medical Marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The clock is ticking on the Iowa legislative session, but lawmakers in the House still have work to do.

It’s been a busy, impactful session so far, but there is still one big domino left to fall: medical marijuana expansion.

“There are a lot of different opinions on how we move forward with that,” said Matt Windschitl (R) Missouri Valley. “There are many people, the vast majority, want us to find the right path forward to help those families and patients out there.”

The Senate passed the expansion of the medical marijuana program last week 45-5, and sent it over to the House, but nothing so far.

“People are going to be very disappointed if House Republicans can’t get their act together,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom (D) Iowa City. “We sent a bill that took the best practices that 28 other states already use. I think we have a good bill. It got 45 votes, that is a good indication that it had a lot of support.”

House Republicans say there are major flaws in the details of the bill and it won’t pass unless major changes are made.

“Their doctors have said this may be beneficial, the cannabis oil or other extracts, may be beneficial for medical purposes,” said Rep. Windshitl. “So we are still trying to find the right path on that and I’m hopeful we can still get something accomplished this session.”

The current law is set to expire July 1st, and those who are in the program would be left hanging if it doesn’t pass.

Senate Democrats like Bolkcom say Iowans who need this can’t wait anymore.

“We know that 12,000-15,000 Iowans suffer from debilitating conditions that might get benefit from this bill,” said Sen. Bolkcom. “We still haven’t seen any action by House Republicans. At this late hour, it doesn’t look like the House Republicans are going to pass a bill to help thousands of Iowans.”

While Sen. Bolkcom is pessimistic about the House passing the bill without changes, he is optimistic some sort of compromise can be reached.

He suggests House Representative should add an extension onto the current program to buy more time.