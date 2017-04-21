× Joni Ernst Releases Roast and Ride Event Details

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Friday, Joni Ernst announced details of her annual fundraiser.

The third annual Roast and Ride will be held on June 3rd. The event will start at Big Barn Harley Davidson in Des Moines, where a 49-mile motorcycle ride to the Central Iowa Expo grounds in Boone will begin. A barbecue lunch will follow the ride.

Tickets for the event start at $20. Last year, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump was the guest speaker. Ernst has not yet said who will speak at this year’s event.