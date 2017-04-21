Many Issues Face New Agriculture Secretary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On the 24th of April, the full Senate is expected to vote on and confirm Agriculture Secretary nominee Sonny Perdue.

It's been more than three months since President Trump was sworn in and the likely new secretary of agriculture has a lot to deal with, according to the Iowa Farm Bureau, who support the former Georgia governor pick.

Farm income has been reduced by 50 percent, there are trade conflicts, bird flu, and controversial regulations left over from the Obama Administration. Issues like WOTUS have already been decided on, but President of the Iowa Farm Bureau, Craig Hill, says Perdue will have to work on a number of regulatory requirements on agriculture.

On top of that, Hill adds american agriculture is vast: there's forestry, aquaculture, Midwest grain production and southern commodities to consider.

Hill says, "All of these interests are very important to, not only the country, but to the world in terms of production reliance on a food supply. So he has an enormous task ahead of him to reach all of these regional and commodity differences and find a common ground, a middle ground for all those issues. I think he'll do a great job."

Many positions need to be filled at the USDA, Hill hopes some of them will come from Iowa. He also hopes to get Perdue to visit the state.