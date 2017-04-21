Metro School Receives Award for Emphasis on Healthy Lifestyle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A healthy food menu and an emphasize on keeping students physically active has landed three metro schools with a national award.

On Friday, Edmunds Elementary School received the Bronze Award presented by the Iowa Department of Education and Power Panther. The award included a $500 cash prize, banner, and certificate to display at the school.

The school's director of food nutrition management said healthy lifestyle choices begin at a young age.

"I think it's really important for students to begin the lifelong process of being healthy and sustaining that by making healthy choices in the lunch line and breakfast line and having physical activity throughout the day, so we're not all just sedentary throughout the day, but actually getting up and moving," said Amanda Miller. "And Edmunds does a great job in all those aspects."

41.594273 -93.638881