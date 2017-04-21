Mother Sues Des Moines Public Schools Over Daughter Being Bullied, Harassed, and Beaten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Fran Deaton says the Des Moines Independent Community School District and its employees failed her daughter Brooklyn, by failing to prevent her from being bullied, harassed and beaten, and then not taking appropriate action when those things happened. Fran wants justice for her daughter, and she shared with us some photos documenting the injuries her daughter suffered as a result of being beaten up, some of which required surgery.

Fran says in two separate incidents, in September and October of 2016, her daughter Brooklyn was attacked on school grounds by other young women. According to the lawsuit, during the first incident, Brooklyn was forced to the ground, where she curled into a fetal position. The lawsuit says the young women kicked Brooklyn in the head, causing a concussion, a black eye and bumps and scrapes. The lawsuit says during the second incident, the same young women, along with others, surrounded Brooklyn and beat her up again. Brooklyn suffered a second concussion, another black eye, and a broken right hand, which required emergency surgery.

But as bad as the physical injuries were, Fran says it's the emotional psychological trauma that has been the most damaging to her daughter. "I mean she can`t even walk into Hy-Vee and on once incidence, she was in there and had to put the food down and come outside because she can`t be around people. She`s on medication now." Fran says her daughter as PTSD as a result of being bullied, harassed, and beaten and feels like someone is always looking over her shoulder.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for DMPS said the school district will respond to these claims through the legal process, and will vigorously defend itself against this lawsuit.