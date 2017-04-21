× Move Over Law Extends Safety Measures to More Workers on the Road

IOWA — Iowa drivers will need to obey new rules on the road.

Along with passing stricter penalties for texting and driving, state lawmakers also addressed another safety concern. Until now, drivers have only been required to move over for emergency vehicles that are stopped on the side of the road. The new law adds that protection for utility vehicles, trash collectors, and recycling trucks in an attempt to create safer conditions for these workers.

“It’s always exciting when there’s laws that help keep our employees safe while they do their jobs,” said Sara Baughman, utilities communications coordinator.

Lawmakers want to avoid situations like one involving an Iowa State Patrol car that was hit while stopped on the interstate. The vehicle’s lights were on at the time as well.

If you are unable to move over, the law has always been to slow down while passing these vehicles.