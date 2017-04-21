× Nearly 3,000 Potentially Affected in Iowa Veterans Home Data Breach

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A data breach has the Iowa Veterans Home issuing warnings to current and former residents.

The Marshalltown facility says the medical and financial information of almost 3,000 Iowans may have been exposed.

Internet search site Google and the State of Iowa were targeted by multiple phishing emails in February. Three Veterans Home employees did give out their credentials, providing access to hackers.

At this time, the hospital says there is no evidence that any information was accessed. However, it is contacting everyone that it could affect.