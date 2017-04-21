× New Bill Would Ban Security Camera Practice Many May Not Know is Legal

IOWA — One bill waiting on Governor Branstad’s desk would ban something many people may not know is legal.

Under current state law, it is legal for cameras to be placed in bathrooms in public buildings. This week, a bill banning that practice was sent to the governor.

A University of Iowa student pushed for the change in law after spotting a camera in a public library restroom. The library says it installed the cameras because of past public safety issues that have occurred in the restrooms. However, the library says it will abide by the new law and turn off the cameras if the governor signs the bill.