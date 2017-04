× Ottumwa Teacher Charged for Alleged Sex with Student

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A teacher in Ottumwa is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

Officers arrested 26-year-old Jose de Jesus Ortiz Jr. at Ottumwa High School Thursday. It followed a call from a school administrator claiming Ortiz had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

He’s charged with sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist, or school employee.

Ortiz worked as a Spanish teacher.