IOWA CITY - Spring football wrapped up in Iowa City for the Hawkeyes with the annual spring game, only this year they played under the lights on Friday night.

Safety Jake Gervase was the star, intercepting 3 passes, returning 1 for a TD.

The offense struggled, which is normal for Iowa in the spring.

Close to 17,000 fans turned out to watch the game in chilly conditions.

Iowa opens the season September 2nd at home against Wyoming.