IOWA -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is monitoring a fertilizer spill in northwest Iowa.

A tanker truck carrying 4,300 pounds of liquid fertilizer flipped into a ditch near Odebolt on Friday morning. The DNR is not sure how much fertilizer leaked, but say tests showed elevated ammonia levels in a nearby creek.

Police are yet to release any information on the condition of the driver or what caused the crash.