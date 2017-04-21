UNI Student Campaigning for House Seat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- A University of Northern Iowa college student wants to be the one making decisions at the Statehouse.

Casey Harm kicked off his campaign for the House District 60 seat in Cedar Falls this week. The seat is currently held by State Representative Walt Rogers.

Harm is a 20-year-old sophomore at UNI, and says he was inspired to run for office shortly after the 2016 election.

"I think if you want to do it, you've just got to dive on in and figure it out," he said. "Just keep moving forward with it. My generation has a lot to say. We have a vision for the future."

Harm says right now his biggest obstacle is raising enough money for his campaign.