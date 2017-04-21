× UnityPoint Creates Edible Landscape

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines hospital is using its green space to grow food that looks and tastes good.

UnityPoint Health set up its edible landscape on the Lutheran Hospital campus. The landscape includes a dwarf apple tree orchard, raised bed garden, and a pollinator habitat.

UnityPoint worked with various group to create the edible landscape, including the Iowa State University community design lab.

All the food raised in the garden will be donated to food banks around central Iowa.

The project was funded, in part, by a grant through the Wellmark Foundation.