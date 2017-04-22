ARL: Help a Horse Day, Happy Tails Calendar, and Pets for Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday morning Eleanor McKinley with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa stopped by with Alma the dog who is just one of the animals available for adoption at the ARL.

Help a Horse Day

ARL Main, Second Chance Ranch Arena

April 22nd

1-3:30 p.m.

Activities for all ages

2018 Happy Tails Calendar

Purchase up to 5 spots

100% of proceeds support ARL

Calendars will be available in August

Pets for Life

Share resources with communities

Prevent shelter overpopulation

Promote veterinary and pet care