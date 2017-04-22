ARL: Help a Horse Day, Happy Tails Calendar, and Pets for Life

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Saturday morning Eleanor McKinley with the Animal Rescue League of Iowa stopped by with Alma the dog who is just one of the animals available for adoption at the ARL.
Help a Horse Day
ARL Main, Second Chance Ranch Arena
April 22nd
1-3:30 p.m.
Activities for all ages
2018 Happy Tails Calendar
Purchase up to 5 spots
100% of proceeds support ARL
Calendars will be available in August
Pets for Life
Share resources with communities
Prevent shelter overpopulation
Promote veterinary and pet care