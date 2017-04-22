Drake Students Paint Campus Streets ‘Like Never Before’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University students added a bit of color to the campus on Friday as part of the school's annual street painting tradition.

Each spring, campus organizations get to paint a square on Carpenter Avenue, located right in the middle of campus. The artistic event helps usher in the Drake Relays.

"It's one of those events that brings all Drake students together. Even those who you wouldn't see going out most of the year are all going to want to come out for street painting," said sophomore Kevin Vaughan.

This year, all 56 student organizations had to come up with a design that matches the theme "Like Never Before." The Drake Relays officially kick off on Sunday with the Beautiful Bulldog contest.