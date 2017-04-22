Earth Day Celebration Offers Outdoor Activities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- While some were marching for science downtown, others celebrated Earth Day in West Des Moines.

The event was free for families and included kayaking, canoeing, fishing, and much more. Tree saplings were also handed out so people could plant them once they got home.

West Des Moines' Director of Parks and Recreation said the event had a great turnout and gave people the opportunity to try something new.

"I think more and more research is showing that being out in nature is just so important for people especially in this day and age where we spend so much time indoors," said Sally Ortgies. "So we just want to show people that there are options in outdoor recreation that maybe they haven't tried before and we're seeing that today."