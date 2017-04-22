Governor Branstad on 2017 Legislative Session

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Branstad says he will spend the next 30 days reviewing the medical marijuana bill and all other recently-approved legislation.

Branstad also released a statement about the 2017 session, saying, "When you look at the volume and diversity of policy issues that were addressed this year, I am proud to say this has been one of the most significant and productive sessions in our history."

The governor also said he was disappointed that lawmakers failed to approve a measure to improve water quality.