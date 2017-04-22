× Iowans ‘March for Science’ at State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — While the Capitol building had a busy day inside, a crowd also gathered outside advocating for science.

Iowans marched in unity to support science and a safe world. The Iowa March for Science gave people the opportunity to voice their opinions, and even had a keynote speaker.

“We’re here because science is currently under attack. Not just by the administration that’s come in, but by people in general,” said organizer Jordan Shaw. “And while we feel the majority of the public does support publicly-funded science, right now there is a challenge in understanding what it does for us. And so the goal of the march is to help humanize science, help the public understand what they get from that investment, why it’s important to them, and why we need to continue to stand up for it.”