Lawmakers Decide to Expand Iowa’s MarijuanaProgram

DES MOINES, Iowa–

Iowa’s medical marijuana program is being expanded due to a bill that was passed by lawmakers.

The new law means Iowans who need marijuana medically will have more access.

Now, pot can be grown and sold, only as cannabis oil.

With that, comes a list of regulations surrounding its usage.

On the list, capping the THC level at three percent and only allowing 2 manufactures and 5 dispensaries, state wide.

“A big deal for us was to be able to have this medicine grown and dispensed in Iowa which this bill will provide for her so were excited about that,” medical marijuana advocate Steven Gaer said.

Steven Gaer’s daughter has epilepsy, its people like him who say the bill will improve his family’s life.

“We struggled for a long time to try and get access to it out of state you run a lot of legal risk getting it from out of state into Iowa that created a huge legal challenge for us and we were never sure we had a reliable source,” Gaer said.

Also a part of the bill is a medical advisory board that will act as a liaison between patient and government.

“Having that board, they’re tasked with talking with the public and looking at peer research and reviewing literature and what should be included in the list and taken off the list,” Jarad Klein (R) Keota said.

Lawmakers say this bill that was passed Saturday is not set in stone.