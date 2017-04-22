Medical Marijuana Expansion Bill Passed by House and Senate, Moving to Governor’s Desk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The 2017 legislative session has now come to an end, and one of the last bills to be discussed was the medical marijuana expansion bill.

On Saturday morning, the House passed an amended version of the bill 83-11, and a short time later the Senate passed it 23-14. The bill now heads to Governor Branstad's desk.

This bill allows Iowa doctors prescribe cannabis oil to Iowans who suffer from 15 specified conditions. Individuals would still have to purchase the oil from out of state dispensaries.

If Governor Branstad signs the bill, the law would immediately go into effect.