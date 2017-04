Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A body was found in the Des Moines river, according to Des Moines police.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, a body was reported in the water around the 2100 block of Hartford Avenue in Des Moines.

The body has now been identified as a 52-year-old male whose name has not yet been released pending notification of family members. An autopsy will take place next week to determine the victim's cause and manner of death.

Authorities are still investigating the situation.