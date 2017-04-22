Police: Homicide Victim Identified, Three Young Children Present at Time of Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police have released more information regarding a Friday night homicide that took place in Des Moines.

Sergeant Paul Parizek has identified the victim as 41-year-old Stephen Pausuan Kim, who died as a result of a gunshot injury.

Sgt. Parizek said the victim was waiting to pick up his wife from outside the apartment complex, which is where they meet as she carpools to work. Kim had no other connection to the complex and police say he had done nothing wrong. Four people were allegedly involved, and it is likely they attempted to rob Kim before shooting him. Kim's three children were also in the car at the time of the shooting; all children are under the age of nine.

Police are still investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses who may have information. They are also gathering surveillance video footage from the surrounding area.

There are currently no suspects in this case.

At this point in 2016, there had only been one homicide, and a total of 13 took place over the course of last year.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Des Moines Police Department at 515-283-4811, or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. You may also submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.