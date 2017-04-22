Police Investigating 11th Homicide in Des Moines This Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating a Friday night shooting in Des Moines.

Officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 3523 University Avenue at approximately 10:28 p.m. where they found a 41-year-old male with a gunshot injury. The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injury.

Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses and officials are processing the scene for evidence.

This is the 11th homicide of 2017.

More details will be released as they are made available.