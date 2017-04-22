Warm Weather Safety Reminders for Using Iowa Trails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The recent warm weather is giving Iowans a chance to enjoy the outdoors.

However, last year's attacks on runners at trails in Waterloo has law enforcement reminding everyone to use caution. Experts recommend running in groups, leaving your headphones at home, and even carrying a can of mace. One retailer who tested the product says it will definitely keep away any attacker.

"It burns, and it's really hard to keep your eyes open. Even when you keep your eyes open, there's so much stuff going on, and your eyes are watering, and you really can't see anything anyway. It's not something that goes away quickly," said Scott Gall of The Runner's Flat.

Scott was sprayed in the face with mace as a test, and says it does not do any long-term damage but definitely affects eyesight for hours.