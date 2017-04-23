× Arrest Made in Fatal Des Moines Stabbing

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Des Moines.

On Sunday morning, Des Moines police and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a stabbing at 1516 13th Street. Upon arrival, officials found 40-year-old Kendall Moore of Des Moines with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where he later died.

Corderro Alton Laurence, 23, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection to this incident. Police say this was not a random event.

This is the 12th homicide in Des Moines this year.