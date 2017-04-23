× Can Nature Help You Live Longer? Researchers Say Yes

UNITED STATES — Living near nature could help women live longer lives and improve their mental health, according to Harvard researchers.

The researchers studied women for eight years and found those who lived in the greenest areas have a 12% lower death rate than women who didn’t.

Several studies have shown trees and other greenery can help absorb harmful air pollution. Outdoor spaces also help people socialize, and researchers say that can improve mental health, as well.