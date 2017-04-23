× Flight Passengers’ Note Thanks NFL Player for Unknowingly Being Positive Role Model

UNITED STATES — Small actions can go a long way in inspiring others.

NFL player Mohamed Sanu learned this recently on a flight. The Atlanta Falcons wide receiver tweeted a note he received from fellow passengers that was thanking him for setting a positive example for their 10-year-old son.

The note is signed, “the family that sat behind you.”

Sanu wrote on Twitter that the note “definitely put a smile on my face.”

This definitely put a smile on my face. ☺️ the little things. pic.twitter.com/OFKpwcho5H — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) April 22, 2017

The Atlanta Falcons also weighed in on Twitter, calling Sanu “a role model both on and off the field.”