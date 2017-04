Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT AYR, Iowa -- A Mount Ayr native will receive a special recognition on Monday.

Peggy Whitson will set a new U.S. record for spending the most cumulative days in space. She is also the only woman to serve as a station commander twice.

Whitson will receive a congratulatory call in space from President Trump, his daughter Ivanka, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins.

NASA will be providing live coverage of the event on many social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.