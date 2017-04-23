‘Most Beautiful Bulldog’ Crowned at 38th Annual Drake University Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University hosted its 38th annual Beautiful Bulldog Contest on Sunday, with a record number in attendance.

More than 120 English Bulldogs from 13 states competed for the title of Most Beautiful Bulldog.

The winner this year was Prudence, known to her family as Prudence Grace With the Precious Face. Prudence will be the face of the Drake Relays next Saturday.

The owners of the runner-up said the travel from Seattle, Washington, was worth it.

"What a wonderful community. I really love, also, their attention to philanthropy just by collecting dog food and raising awareness. I think just the added bonus for not just bulldogs, but for dogs. So it's really a neat time. Bring the community together, have these great participants, bulldog enthusiasts all together for obviously the pride of Drake, but at the same time, bringing the awareness back to the community is so exciting to be a part of."