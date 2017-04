Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Channel 8 reporter Mollie Cooney has now retired, and Dave Price describes why her time with the station meant so much to Iowans.

Mollie and her husband Kevin--who was also a KCCI reporter before his retirement--are both known for their professionalism and respect for journalism, as well as their sincerity both on and off-screen.

We congratulate the pair on their long, successful careers bringing news to the state of Iowa.