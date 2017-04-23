DES MOINES, Iowa -- In this week's Quick Six, the Insiders panel talks about recent events surrounding Bill O'Reilly, filmmaker Brent Roske running for governor, ways for President Trump to increase his popularity, Kim Weaver's psychic hotline history, Def Leppard's concert in Des Moines, and their predictions for the future.
The Insiders: April 23rd Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: April 16th Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2016 Quick Six
-
The Insiders: March 26th, 2017 – Quick Six
-
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Quick Six
-
The Insiders: March 26th, 2017 – King Tourism Impact
-
-
Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017 Part Four
-
THE INSIDERS, March 12th Edition, Prediction
-
The Insiders: April 16th Edition, Part 4
-
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Part 3
-
The Insiders: April 23rd Edition, Part 2
-
-
The Insiders: April 2nd Edition, Part 2
-
Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017 Part Two
-
The Insiders: April 9th Edition, Part 1