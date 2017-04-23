× Third U.S. Citizen Detained in North Korea

NORTH KOREA — On Sunday, officials said North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, bringing the total number of Americans now being held there to three.

The Swedish Embassy said it was aware of a Korean-American citizen being detained recently, but could not comment further. The embassy looks after consular affairs for the United States in North Korea because the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

North Korea’s official media had not reported on the detention.