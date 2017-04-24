× Anti-Racism Event Being Held in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Members of the Marshalltown community are taking a stand against racism Monday.

The local YMCA and “Not In Our Town” committee are co-sponsoring the event in an effort to make a bold demonstration against racism. The groups say the purpose of the event is to stop hate and address bullying in order to build a safe, inclusive community.

High school classes are canceled for the day so students could attend.

Around 60 percent of the school district’s students are non-caucasian.

The gathering began at noon at the Marshall Country Courthouse lawn.