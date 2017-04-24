Career Week Has Elementary Students Thinking About Future Possibilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Career week at a metro elementary school has young students thinking about what they want to be when they grow up.

All classes at Willowbrook Elementary will have people in a variety of careers talk to students about what a typical day on the job is like.

Channel 13's Megan Reuther and photojournalist Randy Schumacher talked to students about what it's like to work in news.

A pilot, agronomist, and ride operator from Adventureland will talk to fourth graders this week, and some students have already started thinking about possible future careers.

"We do Career Week at Willowbrook so students can get an understanding and more information on all the different types of careers that are available to them and the types of schooling they might need to pursue careers that they're interested in," said fourth grade teacher Ashley Shields.

The students had a lot of great questions as they started considering what opportunities may be available to them in the future.