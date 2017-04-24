Centsable Health: The Mushroom Blend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What is The Blend?

The Blend is a simple cooking technique that combines finely chopped mushrooms with ground meat to make meals delicious and nutritious.

What are the benefits?

Taste

Increase vegetable consumption

Decrease calories and sodium

Extend portions

Save money

What’s the scale?

30% mushrooms in burgers, meatloaf or meatballs

40% mushrooms in ground meat dishes like tacos, burritos, or sloppy joes

70% mushrooms in one pot meals like chili

Mighty Mushroom Blended Burger

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ pound mushrooms, any variety

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 pound ground beef

½ tsp. salt

6 hamburger buns

Directions

Finely dice mushrooms or gently pulse in a food processor.

In a skillet, warm 1 tablespoon oil on medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown.

Remove from heat and allow mushrooms to cool for 5 minutes.

Transfer mushrooms to a large mixing bowl with ground beef and salt, mixing until combined.

Cook burgers over medium-high heat (stove top or grill) until the temperature reaches at least 160°F, about 5 minutes per side.

Nutrition information per serving: 180 calories; 10.2 g fat; 3.4 g saturated fat; 49.1 mg cholesterol; 280.6 mg sodium; 4.7 g carbohydrate; 0.4 g fiber; 0.8 g sugar; 16.8 g protein

Mushroom and Meat Tacos

Makes 6 servings (2 tacos each)

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided

½ pound white button mushrooms, ground of finely chopped

½ pound ground beef, pork, turkey or chicken

Salt, to taste

1 cup diced onion

½ Tbsp. minced garlic

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Black pepper, to taste

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

Directions

Heat a frying pan over medium heat and 1 tablespoon add oil. Add mushrooms to pan and season with salt, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally until most of the moisture has evaporated, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Add ground meat and season with salt, if desired. Sauté until the meat is cooked through, about 10 minutes.

Remove mushrooms and meat from pan and add remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan. Sautee onions over medium heat until golden brown, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Add mushroom and meat mixture back to pan and season with chili powder, cilantro, pepper and lime juice.

Serve with tortillas, salsa, avocados, cheese, shredded cabbage and fresh cilantro, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving (using ground turkey breast): 122 calories; 8 g fat; 1.6 g saturated fat; 27.9 mg cholesterol; 438.8 mg sodium; 5.2 g carbohydrate; 1.4 g fiber; 2.1 g sugar; 8.8 g protein

Mushroom Chili Loaded Baked Potato

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

6 large russet potatoes

8 ounces fresh mushrooms

1 small onion, finely chopped

½ pound lean ground beef

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 package taco seasoning

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes

½ cup black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn, thawed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

¼ cup cilantro

Preheat oven to 400°F. Pierce potatoes several times with a fork and place on a baking tray. Bake for 45-60 minutes, or until softened all the way through.

While potatoes bake, place mushrooms in a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Pulse until finely chopped.

In a large saucepan, brown mushrooms, onion and beef, approximately 10 minutes. Add garlic, taco seasoning, and tomatoes. Simmer 15-20 minutes.

Split baked potatoes lengthwise and spoon in meat mixture. Top with black beans, corn, cheddar cheese and chopped cilantro.

Serve with a side of salsa, sour cream and guacamole, if desired

Nutrition information per serving: 408 calories; 10.7 g fat; 5.6 g saturated fat; 44.3 mg cholesterol; 792.3 mg sodium; 57 g carbohydrate; 6.5 g fiber; 5.7 g sugar; 20.8 g protein