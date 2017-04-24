× Climate March Across Iowa Encounters Mixture of Opinion on Climate Change

MONTEZUMA, Iowa- Ed Fallon has marched hundreds of miles in Iowa and other states for causes around the environment, and climate change. He had never seen the unfriendly hand gestures which greeted him this week.

Fallon, who serves as Director of Bold Iowa organized this march. A group is going from Deep River, Iowa, to the State Capitol. The marchers are going 10-12 miles a day until they reach Des Moines.

Each overnight they hold a dinner and invite local community members for a dialogue.

“We try to find ways to build bridges to people, who might seem like they are on the other side,” said Fallon. “That guy who put up the confederate flag ended up coming over, and we invited him to dinner.”

Fallon said this week he did meet some farmers who were not glad to see him, but he did meet people who maybe would start out disagreeing, then find they had common ground.

“That guy we met yesterday was very antagonistic at first, but he’s totally with us on conservation and water quality, he’s even putting up a wind turbine put up.”

The march will conclude Saturday in Des Moines at the State Capitol.