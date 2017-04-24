× ‘Come On,’ Iowa Governor Says to Critics Ripping $150k for Transition Costs

DES MOINES, Iowa–Iowa Governor Terry Branstad got animated Monday responding to criticism of his administration’s request for $150,000 to help with transition costs after he leaves office.

“Come on!,” Branstad told reporters, “Wait a minute.”

Some statehouse Democrats said since Republicans wanted to cut millions in the budget because of less-than-expected revenues, they should also resist the administration’s request for additional funding. State Senator Matt McCoy, of Des Moines, said last week that the governor should, “Suck it up, buttercup.”

Branstad fired back, “Listen…the Democrats, the same Democrats when they controlled everything, gave 170,000 for (former Governor Chet) Culver’s transition. And our budget for the governor’s office is less than when Culver left office.”

He added, “These liberal Democrats have nothing to talk about here. I can’t believe they would criticize a Republican woman but they would give 170,000 to a Democrat male.”

The governor’s office says it has reduced spending to about $2.1 million this year, down from the $2.334 million when Branstad replaced Culver in 2011.