Des Moines Community Working to Bury a Loved One

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police say four men attempted to rob Stephen Kim in his car outside a Des Moines apartment complex on Friday, and then opened fire when Kim tried to protect his children inside the vehicle.

Now, community members are remembering Kim and his continued dedication to his family and career.

Kim was active in his church and worked at Cool Basil, where his manager describes him as hardworking and always able to put a smile on people’s faces.

"He worked really, really hard, he was always extremely helpful," said Cool Basil manager Emily Mohns.

Nancy Walter, a teacher at Holy Family Catholic School where two of Kim's three children are enrolled, said Kim was a good father. She also described the bravery one of his sons exhibited as he ran for help after the incident took place.

"He had the wherewithal to do that. He was brave, he was very brave to do that," said Walter.

The school's principal also describes Kim as a committed father and husband.

"There's no doubt that he cared very deeply about his children, and he was determined to make sure that they had a better life than his own," said Martin Flaherty.

Kim worked multiple jobs to support his family after immigrating from Burma to Iowa.

"He came here to escape persecution," said Flaherty. "He came here to get the American dream."

Flaherty also said Kim's children's education will be taken care of and that they will always have a place at the school.