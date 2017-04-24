Des Moines Man Dies in Bondurant Crash

BONDURANT, Iowa – A Des Moines man was killed in a crash Sunday in Bondurant.

Police say the accident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Northeast 94th Avenue and Northeast 56th Street t the intersection of Northeast 94th Avenue and Northeast 56th Street. That’s near Geisler Farms.

Police say a van was traveling northbound on Northeast 56th and stopped for a stop sign, then continued through the intersection.

A truck was traveling eastbound on Northeast 94th and did not have a stop sign. The van was hit by the truck on the driver side, killing the driver.

He’s been identified as Scott Stinson of Des Moines.

The passenger of the van and the truck driver were both injured but are expected to recover.