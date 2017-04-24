Des Moines Police Seeking Help Locating Hit and Run Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are asking for assistance locating a vehicle and driver in connection to a recent hit and run.

At approximately 6 p.m. on April 19th, a motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that entered Keo Way from Enos Street. The motorcyclist was seriously injured and the pickup truck driver left the scene.

The truck is described as a silver, late 1990s or early 2000s Chevrolet S-10 with an extended cab. There is damage on the driver’s side of the bed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Des Moines police at 515-283-4811, or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. You may also submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.