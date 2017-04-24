Emergency Road Repairs Close Part of NE 14th Street

DES MOINES, Iowa – A portion of southbound Northeast 14th St., which is also U.S. 69, is closed because of emergency repairs.

The Iowa Department of Transportation says Northeast 14th St. south of or Northeast Broadway Avenue will be closed for the next several days because of pavement repairs.

A detour has been set up using Northeast Broadway Avenue east to Northeast 22nd Street, then south to East Euclid Avenue and back west to Northeast 14th Street.

The DOT is reminding motorists to drive with caution in the area and obey all traffic signs as fines are double in work zones.