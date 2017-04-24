× Get Ready to be ‘Amazed’ by Iowa Events Center Announcement

DES MOINES, Iowa — You don’t have to go “across the universe” to get one of the hottest tickets on the planet; at least, we don’t think so.

All signs point to Paul McCartney returning to Des Moines this summer. The former Beatle last performed here in 2005.

The Iowa Events Center posted on its website and Twitter page saying there would be a big announcement at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The website posted phrases like “let it be” and “baby I’m amazed”–some not-so-subtle hints as to who may be coming to town.

Head to tuesday10am.com for more information.