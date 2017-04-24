× Governor Branstad on $150K for Lt. Governor Reynolds’ Role Transition

DES MOINES, Iowa — During a news conference on Monday morning, Governor Branstad delivered a fiery response to those who question the $150,000 appropriations regarding Kim Reynolds’ transition to the governorship.

“The Democrats, the same Democrats, when they controlled everything, gave $170,000 for Culver’s transition, and our budget for the Governor’s Office is less than it was when Culver left office. Those liberal Democrats have nothing to talk about here. They would criticize a Republican woman, but they would give $170,000 to a Democrat male.”

Branstad went on to add the $150,000 appropriation for transition included a number of different financial costs, including hiring of new employees, paying out vacation time for departing employees, and determining the financial needs of each agency. The governor says the budget is lower as a result of budget cuts.

“This is seven years later, and the budget is lower. That shows we cut the size of the staff, we’ve been very frugal, we’ve reduced the size and cost of government, we have a smaller and smarter government that we inherited, and we’re proud of that,” he said.

Branstad’s staff reports the budget in 2011 was a little over $2.3 million, compared to the current budget of $2.1 million.