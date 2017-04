Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Tuesday, the athletic competition at the Drake Relays begins with a community-wide event.

The Grand Blue Mile--a one-mile race starting near 13th and Locust--is open to everyone from toddlers to world-class athletes.

The kids and amateur races start at 6 p.m., the women's championship race starts at 7:15, and the men's race begins at 7:30.

Registration is still open online at grandbluemile.com.