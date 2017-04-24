Police, University to Increase Security During Drake Relays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After a recent shooting took place in the Drake neighborhood only a block away from the university's campus, police say they will have added security in place for the upcoming Drake Relays.

Officials say they already had plans to increase patrols in the area because of the event, and Drake is also bringing in additional security staff.

Police say the large crowds of people will likely reduce the chance of violent crime.

"When we get a lot of people into a small space, the potential for you to be a victim of a violent crime isn't really that significant, because people who commit these crimes don't want a bunch of witnesses. They want to do this stuff where they think they can get away without being spotted or identified," said Sergeant Paul Parizek.

Police say the most likely crime during the relays is theft from cars that are left unlocked.