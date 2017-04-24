× U of I Student’s Device Aims to Help Save Piglets

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A student at the University of Iowa is solving a problem pig farmers have been facing for years.

Oskaloosa native Matthew Rooda invented the SmartGuard, which tracks the health of pigs and prevents piglets from being crushed.

The monitor sits on the side of the pen and listens for signs of distress. If those cries are picked up by the monitor, it starts vibrating. This causes the mother pig to stand up, which saves the piglets.

The SmartGuard is still being manufactured, and farmers will start using it at several facilities this summer.