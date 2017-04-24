× Weekend Murder Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man charged with murder in a weekend stabbing made his initial court appearance Monday morning.

Twenty-three-year-old Corderro Laurence is charged with first degree murder in the death of 40-year-old Kendall Moore.

Law enforcement was called to 1516 13th Street Sunday morning on a report of a stabbing. When they arrived they found Moore suffering from a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to Methodist Medical Center but died from his injuries.

Laurence was arrested Sunday in the case and made his initial appearance in Polk County Jail court Monday. His bond was set at $1 million and the judge approved the appointing of a public defender for him.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 4th at the Polk County Courthouse.

Moore is already awaiting trial on first degree burglary and assault charges stemming from an incident on December 24th, 2015.