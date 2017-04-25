× Alliant Natural Gas Generation Plant Now Online in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- A new natural gas-powered generating station has begun operations as of April1. The new plant cost $645 million to build, and 1200 workers were involved in construction.

The new plant will have over 20 workers, and the at any given time the plant can run with just two employees on duty.

“This is cranking out around 650 Megawatts, said Justin Foss of Alliant Energy. “That’s enough to power half 1 million homes right here in Iowa.”

“Exciting day to be out here,” said Tom Deimerly, of Marshalltown Economic Development Corporation. “We started about six years ago working with Alliant on the site process as they evaluated 136 sites throughout their territory.”

“This plant is providing that cleaner reliable energy that our customers need to be able to power all the electronics in the homes and businesses here in Iowa,” said Foss.

The new plant is designed to start-up quickly in order to get more power on the grid, when wind turbine production goes down due to lack of wind.

The new plant is one reason why Alliant is seeking a rate increase before regulators in Iowa. Part of the increase would go toward the new plant, another would be for infra-structure improvement.