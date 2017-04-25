Attorney General Miller Addresses Telephone Scams Across Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller held a statewide tele-town hall meeting on Tuesday morning to address the growing concerns about telephone scams.

Miller provided the top scams that are occurring across the state and tips on how to identify them. Even though most Iowans can identify a phone scam, Miller shared why others still seemed to be falling for some.

"Well what they do is they dress them up, make them topical, and they have the tactics of fear excitement, getting to your heart. They have away of using emotion and using manipulation that can be pretty convincing, and some people are home and don't have a lot of calls, have someone calling, and then the repeated calls when they are looking for a significant amount of money. They develop relationships. It's all playing on human nature."

To better protect themselves, Miller says people need to be a little skeptical about certain phone calls for offers and requests for money, especially if the caller needs a payment immediately and it can't be reversed. Miller says if you do get a call you believe is a scam, report it to the Better Business Bureau.